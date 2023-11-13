Surprise Squad
Police investigating reported shooting in Clayton

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a report of a shooting in Clayton Monday morning.

Police say they have officers dispatched to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard. The Clayton Police Department confirmed to First Alert 4 that they are responding to a reported shooting.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

