Police investigating reported shooting in Clayton
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a report of a shooting in Clayton Monday morning.
Police say they have officers dispatched to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard. The Clayton Police Department confirmed to First Alert 4 that they are responding to a reported shooting.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
