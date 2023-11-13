Millstadt Police arrest person driving look-alike police vehicles

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Millstadt Police Department has taken a person into custody for allegedly driving around in vehicles that resemble police cars.

The police department said it has been investigating this matter for the last few days. An individual has been driving around Millstadt in two different Ford Explorers that closely resemble police cars. Police say the vehicles were also equipped with police equipment, and displayed fictitious plates.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, a Millstadt Officer stopped the driver in one of the Ford Explorers, took them into temporary custody and impounded the vehicle. The driver is in the process of facing charges.

If you believe you were stopped by an individual driving either of the vehicles or if the driver did anything to represent himself as a law enforcement officer, you are urged to contact the law enforcement agency which has jurisdiction where the incident occurred.

