Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Millstadt Police arrest person driving look-alike police vehicles

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Millstadt Police Department has taken a person into custody for allegedly driving around in vehicles that resemble police cars.

The police department said it has been investigating this matter for the last few days. An individual has been driving around Millstadt in two different Ford Explorers that closely resemble police cars. Police say the vehicles were also equipped with police equipment, and displayed fictitious plates.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, a Millstadt Officer stopped the driver in one of the Ford Explorers, took them into temporary custody and impounded the vehicle. The driver is in the process of facing charges.

If you believe you were stopped by an individual driving either of the vehicles or if the driver did anything to represent himself as a law enforcement officer, you are urged to contact the law enforcement agency which has jurisdiction where the incident occurred.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Mulkey, 53, of Crystal...
Victim named, suspect charged in deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis
Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away
An unusual, but heartwarming scene Saturday as two opposing NCAA women’s basketball teams face...
Support from opponents keeps game alive after basketball team burglarized during stop at Gateway Arch

Latest News

Webster Groves council opts to not buyout 4 unlivable homes from 2022 flood
‘A very cold decision’: Webster Groves council opts to not buyout 4 unlivable homes from 2022 flood
Police in St. Louis County and City work to catch thieves after rash of car break-ins
Police in St. Louis County and City work to catch thieves after rash of car break-ins
Protestors gather in Central West End to rally for a ceasefire in Gaza
Protestors gather in Central West End to rally for a ceasefire in Gaza
A man was shot and injured in a shooting at a South City gas station Sunday night.
Man shot, injured in South City