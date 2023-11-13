Mild November Days This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Mild November Days All Week
- Slightly Cooler Friday and The Weekend
- Mainly A Dry Week, Slight Chance Friday AM For Rain
What’s Next: Mild November days are ahead as all week we remain above normal. It still gets cool to chilly at night, but overall this is a well above normal pattern. Temperatures cool a bit this weekend, but even then we’re still slightly above the normal high in the mid 50s. Rain chances are slim but we could see a light shower early Friday (20% chance). But sunshine is expected to return Friday afternoon and a dry weekend is expected. However, our rain chances increase a bit Monday next week (40% chance).
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.