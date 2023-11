ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man was shot in the stomach Sunday night in a shooting in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Chippewa and Jefferson.

The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital.

Homicide detectives have been requested to investigate the scene.

