Man pleads guilty after argument over yogurt led to 9-year-old’s injury

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty after a 9-year-old was injured when shots were fired in the City of St. Louis.

Court documents state Kajuan Ali Daniels-McMillan got into an argument with his brother over a yogurt and leftovers at a home in the 4600 block of North 20th Street on Dec. 17, 2021. When the brothers began arguing, a woman in the home called the police.

As Daniels-McMillan left the home, he reportedly fired four shots through the door. The shrapnel from the shots hit the back of a child as he attempted to unlock the door. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and released, police said.

According to police, Daniels-McMillan was arrested three months after the shooting. He pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. His sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.