Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Lindbergh opens new center for gifted students

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new education center opened Monday for gifted Lindbergh Elementary School students.

The center is on the campus of the high school. It is in the same space as the high school’s former library.

This marks the district’s first dedicated space for gifted education programs. Before the building, the programs were spread throughout the district.

The new space promotes critical thinking, problem solving and creativity.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away
Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis
Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Mulkey, 53, of Crystal...
Victim named, suspect charged in deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton

Latest News

MSD
MSD rate hike proposal goes to voters in April
A map of Missouri's low-access zip codes shows where the state needs broadband infrastructure...
Missouri’s broadband office wants public’s input on $1.7 billion expansion plan
Man pleads guilty after argument over yogurt led to 9-year-old’s injury
A gavel
St. Charles County man pleads guilty to soliciting sex from minors