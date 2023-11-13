Lindbergh opens new center for gifted students

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new education center opened Monday for gifted Lindbergh Elementary School students.

The center is on the campus of the high school. It is in the same space as the high school’s former library.

This marks the district’s first dedicated space for gifted education programs. Before the building, the programs were spread throughout the district.

The new space promotes critical thinking, problem solving and creativity.

