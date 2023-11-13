Surprise Squad
Episode 254: Art of Entertaining

Food served by the Art of Entertaining
Food served by the Art of Entertaining
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - The holidays are here, and you don’t have to do it alone. This week, we headed to Webster Groves to talk to Ann Marie Lemke and her daughter Kate at the Art of Entertaining.

Ann started the company almost 30 years ago when she noticed a missing need in St. Louis: a place to buy prepared meals for friends who had a baby or for a sick relative. And decades later, while there’s a lot more options and basically everyone has carryout, the family business is booming. The holidays are the busiest time of the year.

Two generations are helping St. Louis families make dinner just a little easier and we’re hearing how they do it.

