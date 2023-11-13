Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Dry & Warmer-Than-Normal Pattern Locked In

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Sunny Skies with Highs in Upper 60s Today
  • Dry through Most of the Week
  • Weak Cold Front Brings Slight Chance of Rain Friday

What’s Next: We don’t see any active weather through at least Thursday. The jet stream, which is the main driver of our weather, stays well to our north for the next few days. Count on highs from the upper 60s to near 70° for the next few days. That’s 10-15° above normal for this time of year. There are some early indications of rain potential Friday and again on Sunday, but details are still uncertain, and as of now those rain chances are low. Check back for updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Mulkey, 53, of Crystal...
Victim named, suspect charged in deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis
Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away
An unusual, but heartwarming scene Saturday as two opposing NCAA women’s basketball teams face...
Support from opponents keeps game alive after basketball team burglarized during stop at Gateway Arch

Latest News

Above Average Temperatures All Week Long
Above Average Temperatures All Week Long
7 Day Forecast
Temperatures Jumping This Week
Warmer Temperatures For Sunday
Warmer Temperatures For Sunday
Chilly Saturday Temperatures
Chilly Saturday Temperatures