Dry & Warmer-Than-Normal Pattern Locked In

Sunny Skies with Highs in Upper 60s Today

Dry through Most of the Week

Weak Cold Front Brings Slight Chance of Rain Friday

What’s Next: We don’t see any active weather through at least Thursday. The jet stream, which is the main driver of our weather, stays well to our north for the next few days. Count on highs from the upper 60s to near 70° for the next few days. That’s 10-15° above normal for this time of year. There are some early indications of rain potential Friday and again on Sunday, but details are still uncertain, and as of now those rain chances are low. Check back for updates over the next few days.

