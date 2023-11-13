Drake coming to St. Louis in February

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake will be performing in St. Louis in 2024 as part of his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?’

Drake’s tour will take him to St. Louis on Monday, February 12, at the Enterprise Center.

‘It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?’ follows Drake’s highly successful return to the stage with his 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour, which saw Drake play 50 sold-out arena shows across North America throughout the summer and fall.

Grammy-award-winning artist, producer and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, will be joining Drake across many of the dates on the 2024 run.

Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning Wednesday, November 15, followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, November 17 starting at 11am local time on drakerelated.com.

