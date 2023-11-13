Cinema St. Louis to host International Film Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Movie buffs have the chance to check out some new films this week.

Cinema St. Louis is hosting the St. Louis International Film Festival at the Hi-Pointe Theatre and several other locations.

This is the 32nd year of the festival.

It features screenings of independent movies and documentaries, plus a tribute to hip hop and even awards are given out to filmmakers.

The executive director for Cinema St. Louis, Bree Maniscalco, said the festival is the perfect opportunity for any new filmmaker wanting to get their start.

This year, the festival will be presenting a lifetime achievement award to director Alexander Payne, who will be in attendance for the showing of his latest film “The Holdovers” on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Reginald Hudlin, an established screenwriter, director and producer from East St. Louis will also receive a lifetime achievement award.

The festival runs through Nov. 19.

