Buc-ee’s announces opening date for Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The wait is over; the Buc-ee’s Springfield location along I-44 will officially open next month.

The travel center giant announced Monday that the doors will open at 6 a.m. on December 11, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

The 53,000-square-foot location will offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store, with thousands of snack, meal, and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its extravagance.

State and local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield Councilman Abe McGull and more.

“Springfield is rich with history that attracts travelers from all across the country and we are honored to be opening our first store in the birthplace of Route 66!” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “We are thrilled to bring Buc-ee’s to the community and treat our road-trippers to the hospitality that Missouri is known for.”

The company says the location will bring 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.

Buc-ee’s is located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road.

