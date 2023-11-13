Bridgeton man pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl to DEA agent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 21-year-old Bridgeton man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to dealing fentanyl and having a gun while committing a drug trafficking offense.

John M. Whitney was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He sold fentanyl to an undercover DEA agent twice in April 2022. A search of his apartment resulted in raw fentanyl and multiple guns being found.

Prior to those incidents, Whitney was selling drugs outside the Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis in March 2022 when he entered the building’s lobby and shot 16-year-old Terrion Smith, who also drew a gun. Whitney claimed Smith drew his gun first and that he acted in self-defense.

Whitney does not face charges for killing the teen but admitted to shooting him in his plea agreement for the federal crimes. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Whitney will be sentenced in February for the drug crimes. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for the fentanyl distribution charge. He faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearm charge.

