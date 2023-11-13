Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his goal is to return from a torn Achilles tendon by mid-December, NBC’s Melissa Stark reported during the telecast of the Jets’ game at Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Rodgers had hinted recently he hopes to return before the end of the season, but this is the most specific he has been. He suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,’” Stark said on the telecast.

However, Rodgers, who was on the sideline, told Stark he “just wasn’t feeling it” about throwing passes during pre-game warmups as he has the last several weeks.

Rodgers said he has been working on a weight-limiting treadmill, jogging at 50% of his body weight. His goal this week is to increase it to 75%.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Mulkey, 53, of Crystal...
Victim named, suspect charged in deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her...
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the ball as Tennessee defensive back Wesley...
Schrader, defense lead No. 16 Missouri to emphatic 36-7 victory over No. 14 Tennessee
An unusual, but heartwarming scene Saturday as two opposing NCAA women’s basketball teams face...
Support from opponents keeps game alive after basketball team burglarized during stop at Gateway Arch

Latest News

Webster Groves council opts to not buyout 4 unlivable homes from 2022 flood
‘A very cold decision’: Webster Groves council opts to not buyout 4 unlivable homes from 2022 flood
Police in St. Louis County and City work to catch thieves after rash of car break-ins
Police in St. Louis County and City work to catch thieves after rash of car break-ins
Protestors gather in Central West End to rally for a ceasefire in Gaza
Protestors gather in Central West End to rally for a ceasefire in Gaza
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race