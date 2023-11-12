Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was pepper-sprayed and robbed on Saturday evening while inside her hotel room in St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Police incident reports, the robbery happened about 10:45 p.m. at the America Best Value Inn in the 1100 block of Lumiere Place. The victim told police she was in her room when a man pushed the door open and pepper sprayed her in the face.

The suspect then demanded money and the victim emptied the contents of her purse, according to the report. Police said the suspect took $1,800 in cash.

