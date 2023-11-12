Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was pepper-sprayed and robbed on Saturday evening while inside her hotel room in St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Police incident reports, the robbery happened about 10:45 p.m. at the America Best Value Inn in the 1100 block of Lumiere Place. The victim told police she was in her room when a man pushed the door open and pepper sprayed her in the face.

The suspect then demanded money and the victim emptied the contents of her purse, according to the report. Police said the suspect took $1,800 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Mulkey, 53, of Crystal...
Victim named, suspect charged in deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her...
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the ball as Tennessee defensive back Wesley...
Schrader, defense lead No. 16 Missouri to emphatic 36-7 victory over No. 14 Tennessee
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

Latest News

Former KMOV anchor receives Living Legend award
Former KMOV anchor receives Living Legend award
Metro East third grader writes book to encourage girls to love their natural selves
Metro East third grader writes book to encourage girls to love their natural selves
Residents host Salute to Veterans in St. Charles
Residents host Salute to Veterans in St. Charles
Veterans celebrated at the St. Louis Veterans Day Parade
Veterans celebrated at the St. Louis Veterans Day Parade