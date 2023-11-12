Surprise Squad
Warmer Temperatures For Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Clouds Move Out Overnight
  • Sunday AM is Cold, but the Afternoon is Warmer
  • Dry for Most of the Week Ahead

Sunday: A warming trend gets underway, with above-normal temperatures reaching into the 60s and staying there for the next 7 days.

What’s Next: We don’t see any active weather through at least the latter part of next week. There are some early indications of rain potential Friday or next weekend, but details are still uncertain and as of now those rain chances are very low. Check back for updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

