Volunteers assemble, donate bikes for local kids

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers are getting to work to make the holidays better for local children.

VP Community Impact Foundation volunteers spent part of their Saturday assembling more than 100 bicycles.

The bikes will be donated to Mission St. Louis’s Affordable Christmas project.

In addition to the bikes, the VP Community Impact Foundation donated $5,000 to Mission St. Louis to help fight poverty throughout the city.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.