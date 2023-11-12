Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Volunteers assemble, donate bikes for local kids

Volunteers are getting to work to make the holidays better for local children.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers are getting to work to make the holidays better for local children.

VP Community Impact Foundation volunteers spent part of their Saturday assembling more than 100 bicycles.

The bikes will be donated to Mission St. Louis’s Affordable Christmas project.

In addition to the bikes, the VP Community Impact Foundation donated $5,000 to Mission St. Louis to help fight poverty throughout the city.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Mulkey, 53, of Crystal...
Victim named, suspect charged in deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her...
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the ball as Tennessee defensive back Wesley...
Schrader, defense lead No. 16 Missouri to emphatic 36-7 victory over No. 14 Tennessee
An unusual, but heartwarming scene Saturday as two opposing NCAA women’s basketball teams face...
Support from opponents keeps game alive after basketball team burglarized during stop at Gateway Arch

Latest News

Cinema St. Louis to host International Film Festival
Cinema St. Louis to host International Film Festival
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away
Mehlville NHS students honor veterans at Jefferson Barracks
Mehlville NHS students honor veterans at Jefferson Barracks
Cinema St. Louis to host International Film Festival
Cinema St. Louis to host International Film Festival