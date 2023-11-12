Surprise Squad
Veterans celebrated at the St. Louis Veterans Day Parade

Hundreds came together Saturday morning to celebrate our nation’s heroes.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds came together Saturday morning to celebrate our nation’s heroes.

St. Louis held its annual Veterans Day Parade, with dozens of groups filling downtown’s streets with music and patriotism.

“It’s such an honor to serve your country, and I feel humbled,” Ret. US Army Sgt. 1st Class Terrie O’Neal said. “I love my country. I loved serving for my country, and I’d do it all over again.”

“Served 20 years, [and I] loved every minute of it,” Ret. US Air Force Tech Sgt. Andrea Bohnert said. “We have that bond, and that bond will never be broken. Your military family is like your family.”

O’Neal and Bohnert participated in the parade as part of Midwest OffroadHERS, an all-female Jeep group with dozens of members, several of them veterans. They drove their Jeeps alongside several military bands, ROTC groups and even local charities, like Neighbors Impacting Communities, or N.I.C.

“We would not be here were it not for our veterans,” N.I.C’s Executive Director Queen Juanita Grooms said. “We need to honor them, recognize them, and let them know we love them.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

