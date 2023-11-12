Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and U.S. officials. It marks the third time in a bit more than two weeks that the U.S. has retaliated against the militants for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted sites near Abukama and Mayadin and were used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as well as Iran-backed militias.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” Austin said.

A U.S. official said one site also included weapons storage. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a military operation.

The militant groups, many operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have carried out nearly 50 attacks since Oct. 17 on bases housing U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria.

That was the day a powerful explosion rocked a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds and triggering protests in a number of Muslim nations. The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. And a number of groups have vowed retaliation against the U.S. for backing Israel in the war against Hamas.

According to the Pentagon, about 56 U.S. personnel have been injured in the attacks in Syria and Iraq, but all have returned to duty. Their injuries are a combination of traumatic brain injury and other minor wounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Mulkey, 53, of Crystal...
Victim named, suspect charged in deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her...
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the ball as Tennessee defensive back Wesley...
Schrader, defense lead No. 16 Missouri to emphatic 36-7 victory over No. 14 Tennessee
An unusual, but heartwarming scene Saturday as two opposing NCAA women’s basketball teams face...
Support from opponents keeps game alive after basketball team burglarized during stop at Gateway Arch

Latest News

Cinema St. Louis to host International Film Festival
Cinema St. Louis to host International Film Festival
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away
Volunteers assemble, donate bikes for local kids
Volunteers assemble, donate bikes for local kids
Mehlville NHS students honor veterans at Jefferson Barracks
Mehlville NHS students honor veterans at Jefferson Barracks
Charges have been filed against a man accused of punching a St. Louis police officer.
Man charged with assaulting St. Louis police officer on crisis intervention call