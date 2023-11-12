Neighbors host Safer Dutchtown Summit
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents in a south St. Louis neighborhood are taking a proactive approach to safety.
They hosted the Safer Dutchtown Summit on Saturday to share ideas for crime prevention and public safety.
The Dutchtown Community Improvement District is using cameras and other technology to help prevent and solve crimes.
The is the second year for the summit. Organizers said it’s important for residents to work together to improve security in Dutchtown.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.