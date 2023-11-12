Surprise Squad
Metro East third grader writes book to encourage girls to love their natural selves

Amoriah Gray is only eight years old and is inspiring young girls through her children’s book.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Amoriah Gray is only eight years old and is inspiring young girls through her children’s book.

“We’re all different, and we’re all unique,” said young author Amoriah Gray.

Amoriah was six years old when she told her mother she didn’t like her natural hair and struggled with her confidence.

“This lady just came out of nowhere and started touching her hair like she was a pet,” her mother, Angela Gray, said. “It was heartbreaking.”

“It made me sad,” Amoriah said.

“I worked with girls who didn’t like their hair and helping them to heal and to get through that,” Angela said. “So to have my own daughter say that she didn’t like her hair, she wanted to have straight hair like her friends, it was devastating.”

The now third grader decided to tell her story of self-acceptance by writing her own book entitled, “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs.”

“It’s a great thing that it’s out because it could really help little girls that have afro puffs,” Amoriah said.

“I think a lot of families can identify with that because at a certain age, I think little girls, they start comparing themselves to other little girls,” Angela said.

The book has become a solution for Amoriah that has changed her perspective and has turned into an empowerment movement for kids struggling with self-love.

Amoriah is taking her story of affirmations and self-esteem on the road at book signings, schools and on her YouTube channel.

“We can be anything,” she said.

“We families to be inspired. That they don’t have to be anybody else but themselves. Love themselves,” Angela said. “Mothers have come up to us and have shared with us the book has helped them.”

To purchase a copy of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” click here.

