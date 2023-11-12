Mehlville NHS students honor veterans at Jefferson Barracks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mehlville High School members of the National Honor Society spent Sunday honoring more than 150 veterans interred in Jefferson Barracks Cemetery who are family members and friends of school district staff.

The effort was an annual service project by the students, who used a map and research to find veterans who had friends and family members in the school district. The students placed wreaths and rock markers decorated by students at Bierbaum Elementary School on the gravesites.

The students then took photos of the decorated veterans’ gravesites and will place them in cards to be delivered to the veterans’ families and friends.

