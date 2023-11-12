Surprise Squad
Former KMOV anchor receives Living Legend award

A big honor tonight for a former KMOV colleague.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A big honor tonight for a former KMOV colleague.

Russ Mitchell is one of three people to receive this year’s Living Legend award from the St. Louis chapter of the National Society of Black Journalists.

Mitchell is a St. Louis native and worked as an anchor and reporter at Channel Four for five years in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

He went on to have a long career working for CBS and is currently an anchor and managing editor in Cleveland.

