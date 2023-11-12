Former KMOV anchor receives Living Legend award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A big honor tonight for a former KMOV colleague.

Russ Mitchell is one of three people to receive this year’s Living Legend award from the St. Louis chapter of the National Society of Black Journalists.

Mitchell is a St. Louis native and worked as an anchor and reporter at Channel Four for five years in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

He went on to have a long career working for CBS and is currently an anchor and managing editor in Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.