Above Average Temperatures All Week Long

Sunny skies and upper 60s for Monday

Dry for Most of the Week Ahead

A weak cold front brings at least a slight chance of rain on Friday

What’s Next: We don’t see any active weather through at least the latter part of next week. The jet stream, which is the main driver of our weather, will stay up to the north. We’ll have southerly winds helping to pull in warmer air. Most days will see temperatures top out in the 60s. There are some early indications of rain potential Friday or next weekend, but details are still uncertain and as of now those rain chances are very low. Check back for updates over the next few days.

