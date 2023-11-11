Surprise Squad
Work on Missouri Botanical Gardens holiday display underway

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Botanical Gardens is gearing up for the holiday season. Volunteers this week are working on the Garden Glow light display, which is set to open Saturday, Nov. 18.

First Alert 4 caught up with volunteers who were busy trimming the trees, which arrived Tuesday from the East Coast. Decorators say preparations began on Halloween and it is a month-long process to get everything ready for opening day.

It takes a staff of six to seven and additional volunteers that long to get the display of more than 2 million light ready.

