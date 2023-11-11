Why you shouldn’t rake the leaves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The “leave the leaves” movement has been gaining popularity in recent years.

Homeowners are being asked to let the leaves stay where they fall because they provide a habitat during the cold winter months for critical species such as bees, butterflies and moths. In the leaves, they find food and shelter. In many cases, they also complete their life cycle.

The composing leaves will also return essential nutrients to the grass and soil. But, lots of leaves on a yard can harm the grass.

Experts said that taking the leaves and putting them into flower beds will help them to break down and refeed the flowers, which provides overwintering ground for bugs.

