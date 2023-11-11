Surprise Squad
St. Louis police officer injured on crisis intervention call

(Action News 5)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police officer was injured during a crisis intervention call Saturday afternoon in the city’s Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

According to police incident reports, the officer was on a crisis intervention team call at 2:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of Dardenne Drive when he was punched in the face. The officer fell and hit his head, causing a cut to the back of his head.

Police said the officer was conscious and breathing and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

