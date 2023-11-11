St. Louis police officer injured on crisis intervention call
Published: Nov. 11, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police officer was injured during a crisis intervention call Saturday afternoon in the city’s Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.
According to police incident reports, the officer was on a crisis intervention team call at 2:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of Dardenne Drive when he was punched in the face. The officer fell and hit his head, causing a cut to the back of his head.
Police said the officer was conscious and breathing and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
