Parkway schools honor veterans with parade

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Parkway schools held a breakfast and parade for veterans on Friday.

About 40 veterans from multiple branches of the military attended the event at Pierremont Elementary School. Students lined the halls to cheer on the veterans and wave flags and homemade signs.

Students and staff are raising money for the Honor Flight program that flies veterans out to see the national war memorials. So far they have raised $260.

