Lemay veteran served in Battle of the Bulge, received Bronze Star

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 98-year-old Arlyn Witte grew up in Lemay and was drafted in 1943, shortly after graduating from high school. During his deployment to Europe, he served as a forward observer for the 343rd Artillery Battalion of the 90th Infantry Division.

“I was in a dangerous spot constantly,” said Witte.

Witte landed on the beaches of Normandy shortly after D-Day. Because his memory isn’t what it used to be, his daughter, Linda Fintrup, recounted the story she’d heard her father tell of that experience.

“When he got to France it was the second day after D-Day. And it was a really horrendous experience for him. There were bodies in the water and as he got on shore there were bodies everywhere,” she said.

As a forward observer, Witte would be stationed on or near the front lines so he could see the enemy and provide the precise locations of enemy targets for army artillery guns. And that was his role when his battalion took part in the Battle of the Bulge, raining down artillery fire to help repel the German counteroffensive.

Witte suffered frostbite on his legs after he was forced to wade through a creek in the winter. He had no change of clothes and couldn’t start a fire for fear of giving away their position to the enemy. Plus, he said the temperature that night dipped below zero. When he woke up, Witte said his legs were stuck together.

“I froze them together,” he said.

Doctors were worried his legs might have to be amputated but Witte recovered and continued to serve.

On December 31, 1944, Witte was awarded a bronze star. Here’s the citation describing why he was awarded the medal.

“For Heroic achievement on 16 November 1944 in the vicinity of Budding, France. Duirng an attack on the town, the batteries of an observer’s radio were weakening rapidly from constant use, while directing artilery fire against strong enemy guns located in a nearby fort. Without regard for his personal safety, Technician Fifth Grade Witte, Radio Operator, and a companion, advanced 2000 yards through constant enemy fire and obtained fresh batteries, which permitted a continuous adjustment of artillery fire until the enemy guns were silenced.”

When asked about the bronze star, Witte had this response, “I didn’t really give a damn to be honest with you. I had a job to do and i was doing it.”

