IDOT: Portions of I-55 and I-70 will be closed for bridge repairs this weekend

IDOT says northbound/eastbound Interstate 55/70 the I-64 interchange and Illinois 203 in St....
IDOT says northbound/eastbound Interstate 55/70 the I-64 interchange and Illinois 203 in St. Clair County will close Friday evening.(City of Jackson)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that bridge repairs this weekend will cause a temporary closure of portions of Interstate 55 and Interstate 70.

Specifically, IDOT says northbound/eastbound Interstate 55/70 the I-64 interchange and Illinois 203 in St. Clair County will close starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. A posted detour will be in place to direct motorists to I-64 and I-255.

The work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

