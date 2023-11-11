Surprise Squad
Eureka Police Department using thermal drone to catch criminals

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - The Eureka Police Department is using it’s thermal drone more than ever before.

Corporal Lucas Lowe is one of the five drone pilots the police department has.

“We’ve been called all over the county to help people,” Corporal Lowe said.

Anything from manhunts, to missing people, to trying to catch an armed criminal.

Last month a man shot three people in Pacific and then took off.

“The suspect of the shooting crashed inside eureka and ran from the scene with a gun,” Corporal Lowe said. “We were able to locate the subject lying in a ditch in a wooded area. If we hadn’t had the drone there no way we would have found him.”

Eureka and Creve Coeur police worked together in that incident, both using their thermal drones to capture him.

In drone video shared with First Alert 4 you can see police surround the drainage ditch he had crawled into and then take him into custody.

“Officer safety wise it was ideal to what we would have had to deal with without it,” Corporal Lowe said.

There’s also a voice box you can attach to the drone, which is something Corporal Lowe said can be used in a standoff.

“You can record it and then fly it down next to them and press the play button,” Corporal Lowe said. “That little speaker, which is pretty loud, it’ll play that recording over and over again.”

Captain Michael Werges said there’s a drone pilot assigned to each shift, making their job easier and safer.

“Affords us the opportunity as commanders to get kind of an overview of the scene and make adjustments in the field to better use our resources,” Captain Werges said.

In the last month alone Captain Werges said the department used the drone when a petroleum pipeline was hit and when people were trespassing in six flags.

“We owe it to our community members and those surrounding communities around us to share that technology,” Captain Werges said. “Crime doesn’t recognize borders.”

The goal is for the department to expand it’s drone fleet moving forward.

