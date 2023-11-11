Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.(PublicDomainImages from Pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cantaloupes sold under the brand name Trufresh are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates out of Arizona.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from Oct. 16-23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Consumers who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her...
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account
Pro-Palestine protests on Manchester in West County; one person arrested
Pro-Palestine protests on Manchester in West County; one person arrested
Police on the scene of a shooting in Fenton Friday morning.
Police investigating deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy STL’ seeks to vet good catches and ditch the bad. But can it have a...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy STL’ seeks to vet good catches and ditch the bad. But can it have a downside?
Owners of abandoned buses unclear, leaves eyesores in Baden
‘You aren’t going to find nothing out from me’; First Alert 4 goes searching for owners of abandoned buses in Baden neighborhood

Latest News

Eureka Police Department using thermal drone to catch criminals
Eureka Police Department using thermal drone to catch criminals
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike
Budzinski tackles veteran concerns at Collinsville town hall
Budzinski tackles veteran concerns at Collinsville town hall