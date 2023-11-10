St. Louis man charged with homicide in DUI crash that killed Illinois teen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man has been charged Friday with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in connection to a crash that killed an 18-year-old in June.

Dustin Gilliland, 44, of St. Louis, has been charged with reckless homicide, aggravated DUI, aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm and aggravated DUI while having a suspended license.

The charges come in connection to a car crash that killed Gregory Kuehnel Jr., 18, of Jerseyville and caused harm to Alivia Miller on June 24, 2023.

According to court documents, Gilliland was under the influence of alcohol when his 2021 Ford Bronco crashed into a 2023 Dodge Charger at the intersection of Illinois 3 and Illinois 143. Kuehnel and Miller were occupants of the Charger. Documents also allege that Gilliland’s license was suspended in Missouri when the crash happened.

The entities that handled the investigation include the Wood River Police and Illinois State Police accident reconstruction and laboratory experts.

“This was a meticulous investigation that involved detailed analysis,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.