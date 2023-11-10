Surprise Squad
St. Louis-area veterans get homes fixed up by volunteers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some veterans in the St. Louis area got a helping hand today before Veteran’s Day tomorrow.

Volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together St. Louis put on their work gloves to help fix up five veteran homes. The workers completed interior home repairs, helped weatherize the home, painted inside and outside, and landscaped the property.

This service project is one of hundreds happening nationwide as part of The Home Depot Foundation’s Operation Surprise campaign, aiming to provide life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation’s veterans.

First Alert 4′s Samantha Jones has the story.

