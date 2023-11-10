Portion of Fairview Heights again trying to separate from East St. Louis school district

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents in a portion of Fairview Heights are once again trying to detach from the East St. Louis school district.

An organization called Detach 189 filed a petition with the St. Clair County Regional Office of Education to have part of the French Village area of Fairview Heights to be detached from East St. Louis School District No. 189.

The organization has made attempts before over roughly the last two decades. Detach 189 co-founder, Kevin Sheridan, told First Alert 4 the organization was almost successful in years prior, but the East St. Louis school district filed an appeal in court and won.

Sheridan told First Alert 4 neighboring districts, Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 and Belleville Township High School District 201, had concerns in the past about space for additional students. Sheridan believes the districts could possibly accommodate additional students now.

He collected hundreds of signature to separate from the school district.

“Being a ex-resident and student of East St. Louis School District 189, I know that the challenges that they have,” he said. “This isn’t about the educational benefit of the children, this is about tax dollars. Children in Fairview Heights should be going to Fairview Heights schools. All the rest go to Fairview Heights and Belleville schools.”

Sheridan cited low test scores, violence and corruption reported over the decades about the ESL 189.

Officials with the St. Clair County Regional Office of Education will hear arguments Thursday night at its headquarters in Belleville. Officials will likely have two more meetings in December and January before making a decision, according to Sheridan.

District 189 sent First Alert 4 the following statement:

“East St. Louis School District No. 189 (District) maintains that the Petition for Detachment and Annexation of the subject area does not satisfy the statutory factors required for a boundary change under Article 7 of the Illinois School Code. The District continues to meet student needs in the best interests of their direct educational welfare, including those students in the subject area.”

Roughly 300 families would be affected if the detachment is successful, according to Sheridan.

