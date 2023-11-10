Police investigating deadly shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs in Fenton Friday morning, law enforcement tells First Alert 4.
The shooting happened around 8:10 a.m. Police tell First Alert 4 that a man was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died. Officers on the scene found multiple cars on the side of the road; it appears the suspect in the shooting remained at the scene, police say.
Traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 141.
