Police investigating deadly shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs in Fenton Friday morning, law enforcement tells First Alert 4.

The shooting happened around 8:10 a.m. Police tell First Alert 4 that a man was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died. Officers on the scene found multiple cars on the side of the road; it appears the suspect in the shooting remained at the scene, police say.

Traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 141.

