Police investigating homicide at Fairview Heights hotel

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Fairview Heights Police are investigating a homicide on Thursday at a local hotel.

Police posted on social media the victim was a female and a suspect is in custody.

Officers were still investigating at the Super 8 Hotel in Fairview Heights when the post was made at around 8 p.m. There is no threat to the community at this time, police said. The hotel is located at 45 Ludwig Drive.

First Alert 4 will update this developing story as more details are available.

