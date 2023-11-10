Mother of MODOT worker killed reaches out to families of injured contractors

FERGUSON, Mo. --For Tonya Musskopf and her family, helping others is a way to honor her daughter’s memory.

Musskopf is the mother of Kaitlyn Anderson, a MODOT worker killed on the job in November 2021. Anderson was also pregnant at the time.

Since her death, Musskopf has formed a foundation, called Kait’s Love for Jaxx, which supports grieving families and advocates for worker safety. Friday night the foundation will host its second annual fundraising gala.

“It’s what Kaitlin would want me to do,” Musskopf said.

Earlier this week, when three Pace Construction contractors were injured working near New Halls Ferry Rd and I-270, Musskopf felt for the workers’ families.

“I broke down,” she said. “It’s been almost to years to the day that I lost my daughter.”

This week charges were filed against Mario Eiland. Officers said Eiland sped through the worksite around 10:30pm Monday night, crashing through construction barriers and hitting the workers. According to charging documents, Eiland then attempted to run away. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The documents also note that the workers had ample lighting, and that they were wearing high-visibility clothing and hardhats.

Two of the workers suffered fractured pelvises. Musskopf said she has been talking to family members and plans to send monetary donations to help with groceries and other living expenses.

Musskopf has been urging MODOT and state policymakers to implement more protections for highway workers, such as concrete barriers, as well as harsher penalties for reckless drivers who cause harm to crews.

“MODOT needs to better and Missouri needs to do better,” she said. “Workers deserve to go home at the end of the day.”

