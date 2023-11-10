Surprise Squad
Man shot, killed in North County; suspect arrested

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in unincorporated north St. Louis County late Friday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened in the 11600 block of W. Florissant Ave. just before 11:15 a.m. Police say they found a man wounded inside a business. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Other information was not immediately known.

