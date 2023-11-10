Man shot, killed in North County; suspect arrested

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in unincorporated north St. Louis County late Friday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened in the 11600 block of W. Florissant Ave. just before 11:15 a.m. Police say they found a man wounded inside a business. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Other information was not immediately known.

