Man arrested at bus stop after murdering wife in hotel parking lot, police say

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Guests spending the night at a Metro East hotel tell First Alert 4 they never thought they’d be sleeping down the hall from a suspected murderer after a woman was found dead in the hotel parking lot.

“The police suggested that my family stay in the room,” Jarrad Miller says. “I look out my window and see cops. I’m like ‘what’s going on? What’s happening?’”

Fairview Heights Police responded to the Super 8 on Ludwig Drive just off Highway 64 Thursday night for reports of a woman found shot to death in a car. Police say it was a domestic homicide, and the suspect, the victim’s husband, was arrested at bus stop near the hotel.

“FHPD Detectives worked the investigation overnight and will be applying charges within 48 hours. Suspect is being held at FHPD for now,” FHPD posted to their Facebook page.

The news comes as a shock to those passing through.

“I happened to notice there was a slight little argument going on right out here in the front,” Miller says in reference to the couple. Miller’s family stayed overnight at the hotel on their way back to Texas. “I got weird vibes from the [suspect], but I didn’t expect this.”

Hotel employees say the situation is unusual.

“We might [see] a few little arguments or little fights, but as far as someone killing someone? We’ve never had that happen here,” Super 8 employee Shorleen Cannon says.

“I was shocked,” Miller says. “I have family in the area, and they said this was a safer area.”

Fairview Heights Police responded to safety concerns on Facebook Friday saying, “Statistically, our city is very safe compared to many other communities. We need good people to stay and help us ensure it is safe into the future.”

Data from the department shows the city saw 0 homicides in 2022. First Alert 4 has requested the number of homicides so far in 2023 and has not yet heard back. Department data shows police responded to 109 domestic batteries last year.

FHPD says there is no longer a threat to the public. Meanwhile, employees ensure guests can expect a safe stay at the hotel and that this situation is out of the ordinary.

“I don’t want [guests] to be afraid to come to our hotel,” Cannon says. “Our hotel is a very good hotel, and we keep it clean, and we keep it peaceful here.”

Fairview Heights Police have identified the suspect as Clinton Davis, 48, of East St. Louis. He’s charged with First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

FHPD has identified the victim as Vanessa Cherry of East St. Louis.

Police have not yet shared what led up to the shooting or what the couple was doing at the hotel.

A family member of Cherry’s tells First Alert 4 there were no signs of domestic violence prior to this. They’ve set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.