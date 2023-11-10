Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Local university offers free dental care to veterans

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Since 2017, dental students have been on an important mission at the St. Louis Dental Center: Working to improve the lives of veterans form many generations.

The dental health program for veterans run by A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health is a win-win.

The students get the training they need while veterans receive free dental care.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her...
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account
Pro-Palestine protests on Manchester in West County; one person arrested
Pro-Palestine protests on Manchester in West County; one person arrested
Police on the scene of a shooting in Fenton Friday morning.
Police investigating deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy STL’ seeks to vet good catches and ditch the bad. But can it have a...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy STL’ seeks to vet good catches and ditch the bad. But can it have a downside?
Owners of abandoned buses unclear, leaves eyesores in Baden
‘You aren’t going to find nothing out from me’; First Alert 4 goes searching for owners of abandoned buses in Baden neighborhood

Latest News

Budzinski tackles veteran concerns at Collinsville town hall
Budzinski tackles veteran concerns at Collinsville town hall
Local university offers free dental care to veterans
Local university offers free dental care to veterans
Man arrested at bus stop after murdering wife in hotel parking lot, police say
Man arrested at bus stop after murdering wife in hotel parking lot, police say
Local animal shelters sounding the alarm they are over capacity
Local animal shelters sounding the alarm they are over capacity
Local animal shelters sounding the alarm they are over capacity
Local animal shelters sounding the alarm they are over capacity