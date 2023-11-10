Local university offers free dental care to veterans

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Since 2017, dental students have been on an important mission at the St. Louis Dental Center: Working to improve the lives of veterans form many generations.

The dental health program for veterans run by A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health is a win-win.

The students get the training they need while veterans receive free dental care.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.