Local animal shelters sounding the alarm they are over capacity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local animal shelters are sounding the alarm they are at or over capacity, and it’s forcing some to turn animals away.

The problem is happening both nationally and locally. Shelters are packed to the brim.

At Stray Rescue in downtown St. Louis they are worried about the arrival of cooler temperatures. They are asking for fosters to come forward to help take some of the animals from the shelters.

Click here to see the adoptable dogs at Stray Rescue or volunteer to foster.

