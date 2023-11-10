Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia was granted a stroke of good fortune while paying for groceries Thursday.

Briana Mills noticed the customer in front of her was having a difficult time paying for groceries, so she decided to foot the bill.

As she was leaving the store, Mills decided to pick up a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket, according to the Virginia Lottery, and won $150,000.

After learning she had won, Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.

According to lottery officials, this is the second top prize claimed in the game, leaving one more unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Palestine protests on Manchester in West County; one person arrested
Pro-Palestine protests on Manchester in West County; one person arrested
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her...
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account
Owners of abandoned buses unclear, leaves eyesores in Baden
‘You aren’t going to find nothing out from me’; First Alert 4 goes searching for owners of abandoned buses in Baden neighborhood
Asian elephant Donna
Donna, Saint Louis Zoo elephant, euthanized after health decline
Police on the scene of a shooting in Fenton Friday morning.
Police investigating deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton

Latest News

Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found...
Newborn’s remains found at recycling center in Massachusetts
FILE - In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely...
Judge declines for now to push back Trump’s classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist