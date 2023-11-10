Fall at its Finest This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Sunshine Returns Today

Cooler Fall Weather Lingers Through the Weekend

Chilly Lows in the 30s This Weekend, But Near Normal Highs Near 60

Today will be sunny, dry, and seasonably cool with a high near 60. As the sun sets, temperatures falls fast. We’ll be near 50° by 6PM, so dress for 40s this evening.

What’s Next: Temperatures remain near typical November values through Veterans Day weekend as dry weather dominates. Count on a slight warmup into next week. We don’t see any active weather through at least the middle of next week. There are some early indications of rain potential for next weekend, but details are still uncertain. Check back for updates over the next few days.

