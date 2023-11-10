Surprise Squad
Eureka 5th grader surprised by grandpa’s return from deployment

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - Students at Blevins Elementary School in Eureka were in for a surprise during their Veterans Day assembly on Thursday.

Maximus Miller, a 5th grader at the school, didn’t know that his grandpa, Staff Sergeant Andrew Casey was standing in the hall. Casey, an Army engineer, had been gone for a year. He returned home Wednesday night but hadn’t reunited with his grandson before the assembly.

At the assembly, Casey walked out to a shocked Miller.

