Eureka 5th grader surprised by grandpa’s return from deployment
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - Students at Blevins Elementary School in Eureka were in for a surprise during their Veterans Day assembly on Thursday.
Maximus Miller, a 5th grader at the school, didn’t know that his grandpa, Staff Sergeant Andrew Casey was standing in the hall. Casey, an Army engineer, had been gone for a year. He returned home Wednesday night but hadn’t reunited with his grandson before the assembly.
At the assembly, Casey walked out to a shocked Miller.
