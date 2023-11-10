Chilly Morning’s & Cool to Mild Days This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

A Chilly Night With Lows Around Freezing

Cool 50s Saturday and Increasing Clouds

Sunny Sunday & Warmer 60s

Saturday wills tart chilly with lows around 30-34 and frost. But it will be sunny to start and we’ll warm to near normal upper 50s. While clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening, it will remain dry.

Sunday starts chilly, though not as cold as Saturday with a low around 38. And it will warm quickly with lots of sunshine Sunday. Expect a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s.

What’s Next: Count on a slight warmup into next week. We don’t see any active weather through at least the middle of next week. There are some early indications of rain potential Friday or next weekend, but details are still uncertain. Check back for updates over the next few days.

