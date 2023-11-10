Carjacking victim waited more than an hour for police response

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened outside the Little Warriors Daycare in the 3300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard Wednesday. The vehicle taken was a 2020 Kia Stinger.

Alexis Wiggins told First Alert Four that it was around 5:40 p.m. and she’d left her car running as she stepped around to the passenger door to help her 3-year-old son. She said that’s when a carjacker slipped into the driver’s seat.

“He hopped in the car, drove off and basically escaped with the car,” she said.

Wiggins’ son wasn’t in the car yet and neither was hurt.

She went live on Facebook to tell friends what happened. Several times Wiggins could be heard calling 911 and being told by an operator that she couldn’t tell Wiggins when an officer would arrive.

“I waited over an hour for somebody to come and reality, I flagged a police officer down. So, nobody still responded,” she said.

First Alert Four reached out to police who confirmed the car theft. But there hasn’t been an answer yet to why it took so long for an officer to respond.

Thanks to friends who were keeping an eye out for Wiggins’ car, it was located in Pagedale, parked at an abandoned house. And posts on social media pointed to a potential living in the Hillvale Apartments, across the street from the daycare.

Police officers responded to the apartments, spoke with the suspect and retrieved Wiggins’ purse. But it was missing the container that held the cremated remains of her 4-year old daughter, who died last year when the car they were riding in was struck by a stolen vehicle.

Wiggins faced another frustration when she learned police did not make an arrest because the suspect is a juvenile.

