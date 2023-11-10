Bus driver, 4 students injured in crash near Du Quoin, Illinois

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A school bus driver and four students were injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon near Du Quoin, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said all those injured were transported to local hospitals. Eleven other students on the bus were uninjured in the crash and reunited with their parents or guardians.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also not injured.

The crash happed at 3:10 p.m., as students were heading home for the day, on U.S. Highway 51 south just north of Du Quoin in Perry County, Illinois.

ISP said the tractor-trailer was stopped on U.S. Highway 51 waiting to turn east on Kimmel Road. The bus failed to avoid the tractor-trailer and the front of the bus struck the rear of the truck’s flatbed trailer.

It is unknown why the bus failed to avoid the tractor-trailer, ISP said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.