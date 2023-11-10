Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Bus driver, 4 students injured in crash near Du Quoin, Illinois

crash
crash(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A school bus driver and four students were injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon near Du Quoin, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said all those injured were transported to local hospitals. Eleven other students on the bus were uninjured in the crash and reunited with their parents or guardians.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also not injured.

The crash happed at 3:10 p.m., as students were heading home for the day, on U.S. Highway 51 south just north of Du Quoin in Perry County, Illinois.

ISP said the tractor-trailer was stopped on U.S. Highway 51 waiting to turn east on Kimmel Road. The bus failed to avoid the tractor-trailer and the front of the bus struck the rear of the truck’s flatbed trailer.

It is unknown why the bus failed to avoid the tractor-trailer, ISP said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ranken Tech police
Multiple police units, U.S. Marshals respond to Ranken Technical College campus in St. Louis
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
WATCH: Suspects use chain to rip off door to business, steal from ATM
WATCH: Suspects use chain to rip off door to business, steal from ATM
Truck on fire in Mehlville driveway
WATCH: Suspect runs off after setting Mehlville man’s truck on fire
Graphic
Woman, 43, dies at hospital after hit-and-run in South County

Latest News

4 INTO FOCUS: Claims Laclede’s Landing crime fueled by Metrolink, Bi-State says that’s...
4 INTO FOCUS: Claims Laclede’s Landing crime fueled by Metrolink, Bi-State says that’s “absolutely ridiculous”
Priest abuse survivor shares his story
Survivor of abusive Chesterfield priest shares story to spur legislative change
Portion of Fairview Heights again trying to separate from East St. Louis school district
Portion of Fairview Heights again trying to separate from East St. Louis school district
Eureka 5th grader surprised by grandpa’s return from deployment
Eureka 5th grader surprised by grandpa’s return from deployment