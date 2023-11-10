Surprise Squad
Budzinski tackles veteran concerns at Collinsville town hall

By David Amelotti
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) met with veterans about her work on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and took questions from constituents about issues facing our country and the challenges facing veterans in Central and Southern Illinois.

“Right now, women in the military do not receive the same rights,” Retired Veteran Jessica Motsinger said.

Motsinger served in with the US Navy from 1995 to 2003. She said she’s on a new mission to fight for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights in the military.

“Abortion is healthcare,” Motsinger shared. “Women in the military need that reproductive healthcare so we can maintain our mission. It’s our healthcare it’s a matter of life and death.”

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says veterans like Motsinger are a top priority because female veterans are the largest and fastest growing population among veterans.

“Sexual assault is very under reported for women veterans, how are we making sure women feel safe to come forward and then get the care they deserve and earned,” Budzinksi said.

Military pay and a possible government shutdown was top of mind for retired U.S. Airman Andrew Frisby. He said he’s glad Budzinski, a co-sponsor of the “Pay The Troops Act,” said she will pressure new House Speaker Mike Johnson to put it to a vote.

“The DOD gets a budget, the money is there. If they shut the government down, they should, the troops need to be paid if the government is functioning or not,” Frisby said.

For many of the veterans at Friday’s event, they shared they have heard politicians say they care about veterans’ rights. They say Brudzinski’s event feels like a launching point to change that sense of betrayal.

“I am confident in my country, in my system of government, and I am confident in my representative,” Motsinger shared. “Like they say, how do you eat a whale, one bite at a time. How are we going to get our rights back? One step at a time.”

