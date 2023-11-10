Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

4-year-old girl bitten by coyote in front yard; officers track, kill animal

FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head...
FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head outside of her home.(Joecho-16 via Canva)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A young Arizona girl is recovering after police say a coyote bit her on the head outside her home.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers said a 4-year-old girl was playing in the front yard with her siblings when the animal bit her.

Police responded and started tracking the coyote in the neighborhood after the girl’s parents took her to the hospital.

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Arizona Game and Fish officers also responded.

Mesa police officers said they tracked the animal for more than an hour as it ran through residential areas.

The coyote was eventually spotted north of the girl’s home along a canal before it was shot and killed by a Mesa police officer.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the animal is being tested for rabies and other illnesses.

The child did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her...
Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account
Pro-Palestine protests on Manchester in West County; one person arrested
Pro-Palestine protests on Manchester in West County; one person arrested
Police on the scene of a shooting in Fenton Friday morning.
Police investigating deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy STL’ seeks to vet good catches and ditch the bad. But can it have a...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy STL’ seeks to vet good catches and ditch the bad. But can it have a downside?
Owners of abandoned buses unclear, leaves eyesores in Baden
‘You aren’t going to find nothing out from me’; First Alert 4 goes searching for owners of abandoned buses in Baden neighborhood

Latest News

Work on Missouri Botanical Gardens holiday display underway
Work on Missouri Botanical Gardens holiday display underway
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns
Eureka Police Department using thermal drone to catch criminals
Eureka Police Department using thermal drone to catch criminals
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike