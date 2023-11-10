4 INTO FOCUS: Claims Laclede’s Landing crime fueled by Metrolink, Bi-State says that’s “absolutely ridiculous”

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- First Alert 4 continues to follow the ongoing crime on Laclede’s Landing as businesses and residents push to restore the area to its former glory.

Gun battles, prostitution, and people defecating in the street are just some examples of the crime and bad behavior that rides in and out of the area with ease.

Kestulis Murphy is a security manager for Advantes Group on Laclede’s Landing. He monitors several properties and said he busts drug deals and other crimes daily. He said Bi-State could do much more to police the crime that rides its rails.

“Two individuals that broke into one of my properties [on Sunday],” Murphy shared. “They stole $4,000 in equipment between 6 and 7 a.m. Then ran down to the MetroLink, jumped on a train westbound and were gone.”

Murphy said he and the people he’s paid to keep safe want to see more officers visible on the nearby MetroLink station platform and turnstiles at the entrances.

“That would be a huge fix because these people who want to commit crimes and use the train to get away won’t be able to,” Murphy said.

Bi-State Development’s GM of Security Kevin Scott couldn’t disagree more about Metro’s role in crime on “The Landing.”

“The claim that Metro Transit or MetroLink is responsible for the crime rate on Laclede’s Landing is absolutely ridiculous and not quantifiable,” Scott said.

Scott has 30 years of experience in local law enforcement, most recently serving as chief of Police for Ballwin, resigning in 2019 to join Bi-State.

“We deal with a lot of things that begin somewhere in our community, and traverse onto our property,” Scott explained. “They don’t start here but sometimes they end here, and we are trying to mitigate that.”

The need to better mitigate crime on MetroLink goes back to a 2018 Security Vulnerability report.

Three years ago, First Alert 4 was the first to uncover the findings of this report which found Metro’s relationships with local law enforcement agencies brought unique jurisdictional challenges servicing two states. It also found the system had significant risks in security for not only the entire system but for customers and the public, too.

In our original report, a whistleblower told First Alert 4 that police partners were just glorified security guards.

In 2019, Metro and Bi-State entered into a contract with St. Louis Police, St. Louis County, and St. Clair for a professional partnership. This arrangement prohibits Metro from having a police force of its own.

First Alert 4 contacted all three police partners. So far only St. Louis County Police have responded, assuring the community its 44 police officers assigned to the Bureau of Transit Police actively ride MetroLink. We are still waiting to hear back from St. Louis Metropolitan Police and St. Clair County.

“When I tell you that was the best money the region ever spent, without a doubt it was. it provided a blueprint for our overall success,” Scott said.

That vulnerability report gave Metro a blueprint outlining 99 recommendations for security improvements. Scott said 90 to 95 have been completed since 2018, including the creation of Metro’s Real Time Camera Center that opened in January 2023.

“If you’re anticipation is to use Metro transit as a mode of transportation to create peril in someone’s life or the system itself we will capture you,” Scott said.

Here officers monitor almost 2,000 cameras in real time covering all 39 MetroLink stations. Scott said it’s yielding results, as recently as an incident rate of 15 out of 100,000 boardings in quarter two this year – or less than 1%.

Still, violence on MetroLink has made headlines, most recently a Metro East man was shot and killed on a MetroLink train in East St. Louis last July.

“There was no relationship between those individuals,” Scott explained. “It’s very hard to predict where a heat of the moment engagement will take place. It is impossible to know relationships, who recognizes who, there is no way to predict that. We try to mitigate those opportunities as much as we can.”

MetroLink’s Task Force Data shows almost 500 incidents reported since January 1 of this year. About 42% were self-initiated, meaning proactive policing. And 22% of these incidents were warrant arrests, likely removing known offenders from the system.

These numbers are public information. Metro shares its data online, along with its police partners, by quarter. Community Reports | Metro Transit – Saint Louis (metrostlouis.org)

“We would never have enough security or police to manage every square inch of your transit centers, buses, and trains,” Scott shared. “So, we have to rely on technology where and when we need an influx of personnel.

More technological upgrades are on the way.

The Secure Platform Plan launched in 2020. It’s a $52 million plan to install fencing, gates, turnstiles and update the Close Circuit TV System that feeds into the Real Time Camera Center at each MetroLink Station by the end of 2025.

“Will that help other areas that are questioning whether Metro is perpetuating increased crime in their areas,” Scott asked rhetorically. “This progress focuses on safety on the system. There are many reasons we see elevated crime. But Metro is a viable, needed asset. There are millions of people who depend on it daily. In order for us for a region to realize prolonged growth, public transit is an anchor for the region’s effort.”

Scott said what he sees now is St. Louis and Metro leading the way in security as properties around the country deal with crime look to St. Louis for mitigation efforts.

“All properties are different,” Scott shared. “What works in St. Louis may not work in other cities okay. But what we are doing we feel provides the best opportunity to resale our system to the public and assure them we are working daily, hourly to ensure a safer transit dynamic.”

Back on Laclede’s Landing, Kes Murphy said the upgrades are appreciated but is frustrated about the crimes that may happen in the meantime.

“It satisfies me at that point but for now there is no satisfaction to it because we still have these incidents occurring until then,” Murphy said.

The Secure Platform Plan is broken into six packages, or parts to be designed and constructed over the next 36 months, wrapping up by the end of 2025. The first package includes MetroLink stations in the Metro East. Scott said upgrade installations will take place in the next 30 days.

The station on Laclede’s Landing was originally one of the last stations to get this beefed-up security but has been moved up to have turnstiles and more by end of summer 2024.

